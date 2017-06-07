Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan's new look for film goes viral, photos from location revealed

Aamir Khan's upcoming project Thugs of Hindostan recently made headlines when its logo and shoot locations were revealed. Now, the film has created buzz because of the unconventional look Khan's character will have.

In some of the photographs that have emerged on social media, Khan can be seen wearing a nose ring, and his hair is grown out. While the actor has sported many starkly different looks for his roles in the past, such as his Mangal Pandey: The Rising avatar or his bald, fierce look for Ghajini, he has never looked like this on screen before.

Another picture from Thugs of Hindostan has gone viral, and this one is from the sets in Malta, Southern Europe. In it is featured a large ship reminiscent of Jack Sparrow's Black Pearl from The Pirates of the Caribbean. However, Aamir Khan recently cleared rumours that his film is inspired by the franchise. Speaking to IANS, he said, "The film is not inspired from any other film. It is an action adventure film but the story is not similar. There are some hundreds of action adventure films. There is Pirates of the Caribbean, there is Indiana Jones and many others. All these are action adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character."

The ship featured in the picture has been built in the 18th century-style. Bollywoodlife.com reports an official statement from the team of Thugs of Hindostan where they said, "This ambitious film, that brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time, will begin to shoot aboard two specially constructed, massive ships, that are currently docked by the Maltese seaside. Thugs of Hindostan will begin filming on these ships that have been built for over two months."