The Fakir of Venice final trailer: Farhan Akhtar, Annu Kapoor's film may finally see light of the day

Anand Surapur's The Fakir of Venice, which was initially supposed to be filmmaker-turned-actor Farhan Akhtar's onscreen debut, may see the light of the day years after its production.

The makers have released its final trailer which hints at the possibility of an approaching release date. The trailer shows Akhtar as a free-spirited man who loves taking up unique challenges. Thus, he soon owns up the responsibility of looking for a fakir, as demanded by an Italian art gallery which wants to make an installation on the intriguing Indian figure.

Akhtar's character travels across the length and breadth of India in search of that enigmatic fakir until he eventually finds Annu Kapoor's character. Annu looks rather slim and young owing to the fact that the film was shot in the last decade. However, he fits the bill as a drunkard and borderline insane fakir and looks extremely impressive in the rushes of the trailer.

The setting then changes to Venice where all hell breaks loose between the two characters. While the cause of drama is not disclosed, the inflexion point seems to change the mood of the film from a slice of life entertainer to a dark and gritty thriller.

The film has been written by filmmaker Homi Adajania and is based on a life experience he had over a decade ago. The music has been composed by AR Rahman, which is why despite all these years that have gone by, the music still sounds as fresh as a young Farhan Akhtar who injects every frame of the trailer with signature levity.