Taimur Ali Khan will have grand first birthday celebration at Pataudi Palace on 20 December

Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, was born a celebrity. The kid already has several Facebook and Instagram fan pages. And now that he is turning one this 20 December, his fans cannot keep calm.

While everyone else is awaiting updates on Taimur's birthday celebrations from the Pataudi family, Saif, Kareena and Karishma Kapoor have already reached the Pataudi Palace in Haryana. Amid the preparation rush, the Khans and Kapoors are also clicking dreamy and perfect pictures at the venue. While the trio is on a happy vacation mood, they are waiting to be joined by other family members like Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Kunal Kemmu. Babita Kapoor, Samaira, Kiaan Raj and others.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the entire family is on a week-long break and will celebrate the birthday with a family dinner before returning to Mumbai by the weekend.

Recently, Karisma shared a beautiful picture of Taimur riding a horse with Saif while Kareena looked on. She captioned the picture as, "#prebirthdaycelebrations #babynawab #familyfun #perfectpic."

#prebirthdaycelebrations🎉#babynawab👶🏻 #familyfun❤️#perfectpic

While in the launch of Soha Ali Khan's first book, Kareena and Saif totally avoided the topic of Taimur's birthday celebration; earlier in a media interaction, Karishma had told The Indian Express, "Yes, Taimur’s birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration." Going by other pictures shared by the masi (aunt) of the birthday boy, it can be expected that the birthday party is going to be a great show pulled off by the Kapoors and the Khans.

#aboutyesterday#coordinatedfamily😎😃#traveldiaries#holidayfeels🎄#myloves❤