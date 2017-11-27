Tabu's upcoming rom-com with Ajay Devgn is 'light-hearted take on relationships'

Tabu’s latest film Golmaal Again shattered several records; so far, it’s the only Bollywood movie released in 2017 which has crossed the 200 crore-mark at the box office.

Riding on Golmaal Again’s huge success, Tabu has two more projects lined up which are very different in terms of content. One is Sriram Raghavan's suspense thriller where she stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte. The second one is a romantic-comedy where she will share screen space with her close friend and frequent collaborator, Ajay Devgn.

She has described this film as being a light-hearted take on relationships, adding that filming will begin in early 2018. Speaking about working with Ajay again, Tabu told Pune Mirror, "With Ajay, I never feel like I am working." The untitled film will be directed by debutant Akiv Ali and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The 46-year-old actress was also asked about her movie with Ayushmann Khurrana, which is to be titled 'Shoot The Piano Player', as per speculation. "It’s a new genre for me to explore after a long time," is all the actress said about this project. It is Sriram Raghavan's fifth project, which comes two years after his hit movie Badlapur, which starred Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Tabu spoke about the experience of working with Rohit Shetty in Golmaal Again, as well as her character in the film. She enjoyed her character because it had a unique depth and intensity. But she admitted that it was quite challenging to portray a light-hearted character. “I'm glad Rohit thought of me. Playing Anna was easy and going by the reactions, the audience loved her too, in particular her voiceovers at the beginning and end which bring the story together and are one of the fim's USPs," she said to Indian Express.