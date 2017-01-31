Tabu joins Golmaal Again star cast, will be seen in a comical role after years

It was earlier confirmed that Parineeti Chopra will join the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty's comedy franchise, Golmaal Again. She reportedly replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was the leading lady of the previous two parts but could not act in the fourth part owing to her motherhood commitments.

Now, it has been confirmed that yet another female actor Tabu has been roped in to join the impressive ensemble of Ajay Devgn, Kunal Khemu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade. Tabu has previously collaborated with Devgn in the 1995 gangster flick Haqeeqat, Govind Nihalani's 1999 action drama Thakshak, the 1994 entertainer Vijaypath and the 2015 thriller Drishyam.

However, this role will be unlike any other as she will be seen in a comical avatar.

DNAreports that the actor is a self-confessed fan of Shetty and admits that comedy is her favourite genre. Given her confession, it is rather ironical that her last full-fledged comedy was Priyadarshan's 2000 film Hera Pheri. However, she played a serious character even in that film. She has also featured in other comedies like David Dhawan's Biwi No. 1 in 1999, Saajan Chale Sasural in 1996 and Chachi 420 in 1997.

"I really don't have any preferences, biases or prejudices against any kind of cinema. I take up whatever is interesting. People will always approach you with what they think you are good at. I am glad that there are certain kind of roles people identify me with. At the same time, it's great that somebody like Rohit thought of casting me in a film like Golmaal," says Tabu, according to the DNA report.

It will be a refreshing change, not only for us, but also for the seasoned actor to tickle our funny bone after playing gravely serious characters in her last three films, Drishyam, Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider and Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor.