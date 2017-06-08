Taapsee Pannu may play spy again in Operation Jinnah, after Baby, Naam Shabana

Actress Taapsee Pannu who is riding high on action after Baby and Naam Shabana is reportedly all set to star in the movie adaptation of Shiv Aroor's book Operation Jinnah. Like her previous two films, she will be donning the spy's avatar yet again in the adaptation, reports Mid-day.

As per the synopsis of the book on Amazon, the story revolves around a girl who has been kidnapped by Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir.

"A girl is kidnapped by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. But this is no ordinary girl And her kidnapper is no ordinary man. In Delhi, Admiral Nirbhay Rana, India’s most strong-willed naval officer, watches as the consequences of a lethal operation from his past crash into the present, holding both his daughter and his country hostage. In New York, as the Indian prime minister plays a delicate game of politics with Pakistan’s prime minister and the US president, Admiral Rana must assemble the only team he trusts to get his daughter back – the very same group of commandos he had led into the heart of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir years ago. Will they make it back alive this time?" the synopsis reads.

According to Mid-day, there are speculations that a big production house has approached Aroor as well as the publishers, Juggernaut Books, to secure rights to Operation Jinnah. The studio is also reported to have got in touch with Pannu to be a part of the film. She has apparently given a nod as well for the same.

However no official announcements have been made either by the author or the production house. Pannu has not yet responded to any of the above mentioned developments.