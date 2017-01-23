Sussanne lauds Hrithik in Kaabil; Twinkle, Akshay's 'tough love': Social media stalker's guide

Celebrities are indulging in some good ol' PDA, either with their spouses or friends or even ex-husbands, all courtesy Twitter.

Firstly, Sussanne Khan tweeted a picture of herself posing with ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan at the screening of his upcoming film, Sanjay Gupta's revenge drama Kaabil which is slated to release on 25 January. She expressed how proud she was of Hrithik, lauding his "hearted performance" in Kaabil. She also assures the audience that Kaabil would "melt" them.

Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind..so so so incredibly proud of you @iHrithik 😇❤👊🏻🌈 pic.twitter.com/jwMuaos2M3 — Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) January 22, 2017

Though the couple got divorced last year after a 16-year long marriage, they have been on great terms with each other and are often seen holidaying with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan together. It comes as a refreshing surprise to see Sussanne show this warm gesture towards Hrithik, especially for the countless couples who looked up to both of them as a unit.

In another heartwarming yet hilarious PDA moment on Twitter, actor-turned-columnist Twinkle Khanna tweeted a boomerang GIF of her and her husband and actor Akshay Kumar in which the two are seen brawling with each other. However, the cute caption by Khanna explains the love beneath the surface as she refers to Kumar as her 'partner in crime' while wishing him on their 16th anniversary.

16 years of trying to kill each other and we still haven't succeeded:) #16thanniversary#partnersincrimepic.twitter.com/XqGWQ2BQAI — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 17, 2017

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu also tweeted a candid picture of his wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar referring to her as his 'strength' and the 'light of his life' while wishing her on her 44th birthday. The two got married back in 2005 and are the proud parents of a girl and a boy.

My strength and the light of my life - Happy Birthday to my dearest wife pic.twitter.com/OemBbGNKqK — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 22, 2017

In a detour from the PDA of couples, fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture from a party he threw at his residence this past weekend. While the group picture was full of familiar faces, two that stood out were a certain mother-daughter duo who are rarely seen at parties together — Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Malhotra had designed Jaya's costumes in Karan Johar's 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... It was a visual treat to see the veteran actor in a casual avatar at Malhotra's intimate get together.