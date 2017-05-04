Sushant Singh Rajput's towel shoot; Akshay Kumar's family portrait: Social Media Stalker's Guide

Editor's note: What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about-... well, whatever it is Kanye West rants about. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Twinkle Khanna's family portrait before Akshay Kumar's National Award felicitation

It was announced last month that Akshay Kumar has been conferred upon the Best Actor National Film Award for Tinu Suresh Desai's period biopic Rustom. Hours before the award ceremony, his wife Twinkle Khanna posted a family portrait of Kumar, their son Aarav and her, all decked up in traditional attires.

So now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband #NationalFilmAwards #Hurrah A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on May 3, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput poses for Mario Testino's towel series Days after Katrina Kaif became the first Indian female actor to pose for renowned Peruvian fashion photographer Mario Testino's towel series, Sushant Singh Rajput followed suit. He posted one of his pictures on Twitter in which he is seen bare chested and teasing a John-Abraham-in-Dostana-like butt show with his towel.

It's an honor for me to have the opportunity to work with you @mariotestino #Repost @mariotestino with @repostapp ・・・ TOWEL SERIES 136, SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT. #TowelSeries #MarioTestino @SushantSinghRajput A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 3, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Priyanka Chopra picks her favorite meme of her Ralph Lauren dress

Priyanka Chopra took Twitter by storm through the countless memes created after her eyeball-grabbing appearance at the Met gala in a long Ralph Lauren dress. She took the jibes in good humour and posted her favourite memes on her Instagram account.

Rahul Khanna pays tribute to his late father Vinod Khanna Rahul Khanna seems to be on a nostalgic ride after his father and veteran actor Vinod Khanna's demise. The actor has been tweeting old pictures of him with his dad. The most recent one sees Vinod kissing Rahul, a toddler. presumably minutes after he was born.

You showed me how to be a gentleman and yet fight to the finish like a warrior. Bye Dad. 1946 - 2017. pic.twitter.com/4Rwm5unp38 — Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) May 3, 2017

Priyanka Chopra welcomes Katrina Kaif to Instagram

After getting a warm welcome from Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif was also welcomed in style by her contemporary Katrina Kaif. Chopra posted a video on loop for Kaif and welcomed her to the 'mad world of social media'.

Finally!! Welcoming the inimitable @katrinakaif to Instagram #chalnaKatrina into the mad world of social! Hope it's a fun adventure! Xoxo love and luck always A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 3, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Fawad Khan poses with wife Sadaf for magazine cover Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf were blessed with a baby boy last year. Now, they look even more in love as they posed for the cover of a famous magazine. With all his female fans drooling over him, his wife seems to be at the centre of all the envy.