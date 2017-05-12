Sushant Singh Rajput teams up with Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey for dacoit film

As Sushant Singh Rajput gears up for his next release, Dinesh Vijan's romantic thriller Raabta on 9 June, he also has his kitty full as far as future projects are concerned. While he already has a space adventure film Chanda Mama Door Ke, he also has a thriller titled RAW and Tarun Mansukhani's Drive.

Now, Mumbai Mirror reports that he has signed yet another film. It will be his first period drama after Neeraj Pandey's sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and will revolve around the dacoits of the Chambal valley, set in the 1970s. It will be shot in the Chambal ravines and will go floors by the end of this year. The makers are planning to wrap it up by February 2018 as that area tends to get hotter after that.

The yet untitled project will be directed by Abhishek Chaubey who won accolades for directing Udta Punjab last year in which he not only brought out memorable performances from actors but also addressed the issue of drug overdose in Punjab effectively.

Pinkvilla reports that Sudip Sharma has collaborated with Chaubey in writing the film. The report quotes Sharma as saying, "Some of them (the Chambal dacoits) have more than 80 murder charges on them. Everyone has heard horror stories about the dacoits of Chambal but I've realised the reality is quite different from what Hindi films portray. We aim to capture that reality."

The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala who is now focusing on independent film production after quitting UTV Motion Pictures. This will be his fourth production after Anand Tiwari's Love Per Square Foot, Aakash Khurana's comedy starring Abhishek Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, and an anthology of four short stories directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Bannerjee and Anurag Kashyap. It will be similar to Bombay Talkies but not its sequel.