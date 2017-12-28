Surveen Chawla reveals she got married to longtime boyfriend Akshay Thakker in 2015

Hate Story 2 actress Surveen Chawla revealed her marital status through an Instagram post on Wednesday. Surveen, who made it big both on TV and the big screen, tied the knot with her longtime partner Akshay Thakker in July 2015 in Italy and after rounds of rumors, the actress has finally confirmed the news.

The 33 year old actress, who was last seen in a short film titled Chhuri, posted a picture in a red long dress with her husband Akshay.

Pinkvilla quotes Surveen as saying, "Yes, I am married. I have known Akshay for long. It was a personal choice to not talk about the marriage. We wanted to break the news just before our Indian wedding, which was scheduled to take place this month. However, we had to postpone it to 2018, following a loss in the family." The couple reportedly had an Italian wedding two years ago. "I always wanted a white wedding in a chapel located in a castle. Fortunately, Akshay shared the same dream and that’s how we zeroed in on a picturesque castle in Northern Italy. It took me six months to finalise the venue. Since I am a die-hard romantic, there was no other way I would have done it," said the Kahin To Hoga actress, to the same publication. The same report states that the actress has also revealed that the very reason for hiding the marriage was the fear of her career getting hampered. The couple and their family are now preparing for a grand Indian wedding.