Super 30 makers will reportedly cast a fresh face opposite Hrithik Roshan in Anand Kumar's biopic

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl is in search of a fresh face to cast opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, the biopic of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, claims a DNA report.

The same report states that initially, Katrina Kaif and Parineeti Chopra were being considered for the role but the role of the female lead in the film is so small that none of the A-list actors would agree to do it. Thus, the director is out in the hunt for a fresh face.

While Hrithik will begin the shooting soon, the makers have locked a period of one month to find the female lead, as stated in the same report.

Hindustan Times reports that Kumar himself approves of the male lead's casting decision, calling Roshan the 'best choice' for the role. He has vouched for the actor because of his versatility and range, as well as his ability to portray the emotional quotient of characters.

The film will reportedly focus on the Super 30 program that Kumar started which trains 30 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants to crack its entrance test. The movie is produced by Reliance Entertainment. It is all set to release on 23 November, 2018.