Sunny Leone reverse-graduates from 'Baby Doll' to 'Barbie Doll' in new song from Tera Intezaar

From a sone di (golden) 'Baby Doll,' Sunny Leone has now become a Barbie Doll, which 'shines like a pearl'. Yes, that is how the lyrics of her latest songs spell out.

As she gears up to share screen space with Arbaaz Khan in Rajiv Walia's romantic drama Tera Intezaar, she has resolved to get her song 'Barbie Girl' to the big screen. Her last two notable songs, 'Piya More' in Milan Luthria's period heist drama Baadshaho, and 'Trippy Trippy' in Omung Kumar's revenge saga Bhoomi, never made it to the film's final cut.

Since the music composer of 'Piya More,' Ankit Tiwari, was accused of plagiarism, Leone made sure that Raaj Aashoo does not get 'inspired' from the 'I'm A Barbie Girl' candyfloss anthem for her Barbie song in Tera Intezaar.

Also, she seems to have asked the lyricist Sabbir Ahmed and the rapper of the century, Lil Golu, to steer clear of any obscenity. Her 'Trippy Trippy' track from Bhoomi was chopped off from the final cut by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) owing to its obscene dance moves. As a precaution, the 'Barbie Girl' song appears to have been carefully designed for children (read: Barbie), as is evident by the 50 year old Arbaaz Khan's amused reaction.

Tera Intezaar is produced by Aman Mehta & Bijal Mehta of Bageshree Films along with associate producers Ruby Prem Singh, Pankaj Thakkar & Manoj Sanghvi. It is slated to release on 24 November, along with Rajiv Dhingra's comedy Firangi, Deepak Shivdasani's romantic drama Julie 2 and Suresh Triveni's slice-of-life film Tumhari Sulu.