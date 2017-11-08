Sunny Deol to reportedly reunite with Gadar director Anil Sharma after their sons' debut films

Sunny Deol is reportedly reuniting with his Gadar: Ek Prem Katha director Anil Sharma for the fifth time, for a film titled Kavach.

DNA reports that Sunny immediately agreed to be a part of Anil's next as soon as the filmmaker approached his longtime collaborator.

The same report states that the film will go on the floor sometime early next year and is expected to release late in 2018 or early 2019. Sharma will start this film, right after his next. They will begin filming for Kavach sometime next year and the film is expected to release in the last quarter of 2018 or January 2019, depending on their schedule.

The director is currently shooting for Genius, which is his son Utkarsh Sharma's debut film. The same report quotes him as saying, “I am busy finishing Genius which is my son Utkarsh’s debut film. I don’t want to talk about any other film right now."

While Anil is busy with Genius, Sunny too seems very busy shooting for his son Karan Deol's debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The actor recently took to Twitter to post a few pictures and videos from the shooting spot in Manali.

Anil has always shared a great relationship with the men of Deol family. They all started bonding strong since Anil's film Elan-E-Jung, starring Sunny's father Dharmendra in 1989. Anil's first film with Sunny, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), broke all records and became one of the biggest hits of that time in Indian cinema. After that, he and Sunny did a few films together, namely The Hero (2002), Apne (2007), and Singh Saab The Great (2013).