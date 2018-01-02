You are here:

Sunidhi Chauhan, Hitesh Sonik become parents to a baby boy in Mumbai on 1 January

Jan,02 2018 10:01 37 IST

Mumbai: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan gave birth to her first child — a boy — in a Mumbai hospital on Monday evening.

Sunidhi Chauhan. YouTube

"The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh (Sonik) are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5:20 pm on 1 January, 2018," Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi's obstetrician-gynaecologist, said in a statement.

Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals said, "The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well."

Sunidhi, married to music composer Sonik, is known for some of the chartbusters like 'Ruki Ruki', 'Dance Pe Chance', 'Kamli', 'Darkhaast', 'Radha' and 'Bloody Hell' among many others.

