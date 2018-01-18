You are here:

Stree: All you need to know about Raj and DK's horror comedy starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

FP Staff

Jan,18 2018 11:11 25 IST

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s first project together, Stree, a horror comedy, has gone on the floors.


The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Other details about the project are still under wraps. "I am not supposed to talk about it much but it is a horror comedy. It is one-of-its-kind. I really liked the script and that's the reason Shraddha and I said yes to it," said Rao in an earlier report to IANS.

In December last year, Shraddha had expressed her joy at working with the talented Rajkummar Rao, who had an extraordinary year in 2017 with the success of Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi. Another talented actor who starred in both these films, Pankaj Tripathi, will also play a pivotal role in Stree.

