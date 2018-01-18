Stree: All you need to know about Raj and DK's horror comedy starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s first project together, Stree, a horror comedy, has gone on the floors.

1st day of shoot for me on #STREE Wish me luck everyone!!! Excited, nervous & feeling very thankful! @RajkummarRao @amarkaushik — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 17, 2018

We have a title! Shoot starts on our horror-comedy #Stree. Exciting schedule ahead! @ShraddhaKapoor Directed by Amar Kaushik Written by Raj&DK Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj&DK pic.twitter.com/uoyPtTTkdD — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 11, 2018



The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Other details about the project are still under wraps. "I am not supposed to talk about it much but it is a horror comedy. It is one-of-its-kind. I really liked the script and that's the reason Shraddha and I said yes to it," said Rao in an earlier report to IANS.

In December last year, Shraddha had expressed her joy at working with the talented Rajkummar Rao, who had an extraordinary year in 2017 with the success of Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi. Another talented actor who starred in both these films, Pankaj Tripathi, will also play a pivotal role in Stree.

Very excited to share that I’ll be working with 1 of my favourite actors @RajkummarRao & the hilarious director duo Raj & DK for a 1st of its kind horror-comedy!🙃 @MaddockFilms — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 6, 2017

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 11:11 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 11:11 AM