Sridevi's Mom to clash with Paresh Rawal-Kartik Aryan's Guest Iin London on 7 July

Friday, 7 July 2017, will see a box-office clash between Sridevi's thriller Mom and Paresh Rawal's comedy film Guest Iin London. The initial release date of Guest Iin London was 16 June but the release has now been pushed to 7 July.

Mom marks a significant milestone in Sridevi's career as she completes 50 years in the film industry. According to DNA, the actress will be completing her 300th film with Mom. The film is much awaited as the actress is coming back on screen after five years, having starred in the 2012 film English Vinglish last. Guest Iin London is also marking the end of a two-year break for Rawal, who was last seen in Welcome Back in 2015.

Reports suggested that the release date of Guest Iin London has been pushed to avoid a clash with Yash Raj Film's Bank Chor. However, director Ashwni Dhir told DNA that the change in the date has nothing to do with Bank Chor, rather, some VFX work on Guest Iin London is still pending, which is why its release had to be pushed.

Whatever the real reason is, the struggle of small-scale films to get the same number of screens as a film from a big banner is perceptible. The makers of the film were convinced that the best show timings would go to Bank Chor and they would have to manage with odd show timings, which is why they thought clashing with Mom (which is a different genre film) was a better business call, as per the same DNA report.