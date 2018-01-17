Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh starrer reportedly pushed a week ahead to 6 July to avoid clash with Dutt biopic

Rajkumar Hirani’s much-awaited biopic on Sanjay Dutt, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, had announced its release date as 29 July, leading to another biopic, Diljith Dosanjh starrer, Shaad Ali’s Soorma, quietly pushing its release by a week to 6 July, as reported by DNA.

Soorma is a biopic of Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh who had made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate freak accident. “I’m not aware but I have heard that it will probably release on 6 July though the date is yet to be finalised. The producers will know better,” said Diljit, as reported by DNA.

The report also points out that this year, which is lined up with mega releases, has already seen a few adjustments made by producers, like Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 being released earlier on 30 March to avoid a clash with Rajnikanth’s mega crowd puller 2.0 on 28 April.

Despite the best laid plans, the release of Akshay Kumar’s Padman is all set to clash with the long delayed Padmaavat, which are both releasing in the Republic Day week.

Soorma also stars Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Prakash Jha. It is produced by Chitrangada Singh.

The Dutt biopic also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal. It is co-produced by Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 12:30 PM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 12:30 PM