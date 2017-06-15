Sooraj Pancholi to star in Prabhudeva's action comedy, breaks news on Twitter

Mumbai: Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who will be seen collaborating with choreographer and director Prabhudheva, says that he can't wait to work with him.

Sooraj on Thursday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph with Prabhudheva and producer Bhushan Kumar.

"Yes it is official! Cant wait to work with you Prabhudheva sir...I have grown up watching you! Thank you for all the inspiration. T-Series," Sooraj captioned the image.

Yes it is official! Cant wait to work with you @PDdancing sir I have grown up watching you! Thank u for all the inspiration😊🙏🏼👍🏼 @TSeriespic.twitter.com/UKcW6Dpqyn — Sooraj Pancholi (@soorajpancholi9) June 15, 2017

The film is reported to be a comedy and will be produced by T-Series.

Sooraj, who is the son of actor Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made his Bollywood debut in 2015 film Hero along with female actor Athiya Shetty.

Hero, which was directed by Nikkhil Advani, is a remake of veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai's directed 1983 film of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff.