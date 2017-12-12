Sonam Kapoor says gender disparity in Bollywood will continue if actresses don't take united stand

Sonam Kapoor, known for her unabashed honesty, has revealed how she has rejected movies owing to low remuneration.

Though the Neerja star did not name any film, she said that she was recently offered a project for which the makers offered her too less a money. "Recently I was offered a project, which I was excited for, but the money being paid was shit. I made a call and said, this is very disrespectful. There was shock on the other side. I told them, you put me in a position after being ten years in the industry, after giving the most profitable film Neerja a year ago so please tell me why is it that this is what you decided to give me," she told The Indian Express.

"They were like 'Our last film with so-and-so star didn't do well so we don't have that much money.' I was like, because of this xyz star whose film didn't do well, the one person whose film actually did very well you want to underpay me to pay this 'star' more? I told them to move on and get someone else as frankly, it was very disheartening," she further added, in her interview to The Indian Express.

Sonam also explained how situations started getting competitive as she kept rejecting films due to the pay disparity and those films were getting accepted by other actresses. The other actors who were ready to work for a lesser amount made the journey a little difficult for her.

She said if she took a stand, there was always another actress who was ready to submit herself to the low remuneration. She claimed that the pay disparity will continue if the actresses do not take a united stand, and keep pulling each other down.

Sonam is currently shooting for Padman as the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress has also recently been quite vocal about the need of hygiene for women and awareness on menstruation issues.