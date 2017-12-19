Sonam Kapoor acquires rights of mythological book Govinda based on The Mahabharata

Novels being turned into stories for films — this trend has been doing quite well in the Indian film industry, specially after films like Omkara, Dev D, Parineeta and even 2 States for that matter.

The contemporary writers of our generation have already given us a number of bestselling novels and it only takes a wise mind to choose them for a silver screen adaptation. And among everyone else, Sonam Kapoor seems a little too high on the novels.

DNA reports that Sonam Kapoor recently has bought the rights of Govinda, a modern day tale of The Mahabharata penned by a Singapore based writer named Krishna Udayasankar. Besides that, she is all set to star in the screen adaptations of two other books — Battle For Bittora and The Zoya Factor.

Confirming the news, the actress said to DNA, "Both (Battle For Bittora and Govinda) can be made into films, and I’m going to do it."

The same report states that Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan will reportedly be cast opposite Sonam for the silver screen adaptation of Battle For Bittora. As far as The Zoya Factor is concerned, Abhishek Sharma has been confirmed as the director.

Sonam is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Padman opposite Akshay Kumar.