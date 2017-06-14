Sonakshi Sinha, not Parineeti Chopra, to play a trapeze artist in Bosco Martis's Circus?

Choreographer Bosco Martis already had Suniel Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi on board for his directorial debut Circus when news of the project started doing the rounds one and a half years ago.

Now Mumbai Mirror has reported that Sonakshi Sinha will join the star cast of the film in the role of his daughter.

Martis, who has choreographed songs in films likeBadrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Jolly LLB 2 had first roped in Kangana Ranaut, and later Parineeti Chopra for the part of the female lead but both of them opted out of the film.

It was speculated that the project was going to be shelved till the news broke that Sonakshi Sinha has signed the dotted line after a narration of the film in December 2016 followed by a final reading recently. Sinha will be seen as a trapeze artiste.

Suniel Shetty, who will play her father, a former circus performer said about the film, "It’s an ambitious, intense story with a larger-than-life set-up. I’m looking forward to filming with Sonakshi."

The film focuses on the 'dying craze of circus' and portrays a strong father-daughter relationship spanning a decade and will feature intense action, trapeze acts, dance and drama. The film will begin shooting in December 2017.