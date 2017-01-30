Soha Ali Khan joins bandwagon of celeb writers with memoir, Perils of Being Moderately Famous

Soha Ali Khan is now turning her creative talent to another direction, as she turns writer with a debut book that will be out in 2017.

Titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, the book will be a collection of humorous, and sometimes bizarre, stories on her life as a royal (her official title is Nawabzadi Soha Ali Khan of Pataudi and Bhopal) and a ‘moderately famous’ celebrity, as she likes to call herself.

The Perils of Being Moderately Famous will be published by Penguin Books India.

In an official statement released by her publishers, Soha said, "If I had a dollar for every person who told me to write a book, I would have umm...six dollars. I do love to read and I do that quite well (510 words a minute), so it can’t be much harder to write, right? I also have some time on my hands, as most actors often do — stop sniggering. I can use this time creatively to pen down memories, some insights from what surely must be a life less ordinary. I am a princess after all... And as a person of royalty, surely I am entitled to some royalties!"

"But a word of caution — if you are hoping I will reveal the secret behind Kareena’s glowing complexion or how Bhai (Saif Ali Khan) trains for an action film then, I am afraid you are barking up the wrong book," Soha added. "Although, in its pages there may be a passing reference to some of the idiosyncrasies of the more famous members of my family, the bulk of it, I’m afraid, is about...well, me. Just me. Is my life really worth writing about, or more to the point worth you paying to read about? Well, the good news is you’d be right not to wait for the movie."

Gurveen Chadha, commissioning editor at Penguin, said that Soha's fan following on Twitter was one of the major reasons The Perils of Being Moderately Famous came about.

Soha was last seen on screen in the film 31st October.