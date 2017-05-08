Smriti Irani-Shah Rukh Khan's connection; Jhanvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan's shoot: Social Media Stalker's Guide

Editor's note: What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about-... well, whatever it is Kanye West rants about. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Shah Rukh Khan discloses his mysterious connection with Smriti Irani

My childhood friend Zubin's daughter all grown up and so pretty... and just for the record I named her Shanelle... #Repost @smritiiraniofficial with @repostapp ・・・ #familyphoto some one is being missed sorely ‍@shanelleirani A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 7, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

How are Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the Union textile minister Smriti Irani connected? Khan revealed it on his Instagram account when he re-posted Smriti's post — a picture of her daughter Shanelle. He said that he suggested Shanelle's name as she happens to be his childhood friend Zubin's daughter.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee introduces his newest models — Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

#SaraAliKhan in a #Sabyasachi Couture #Lehenga #HandCraftedInIndia #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @saraalikhanx @saraalikhann @officialsaraalikhan A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on May 7, 2017 at 2:37am PDT

#JhanviKapoor @jhanvikapoor in a #Sabyasachi #HandPainted #HandPrinted #Lehenga #TheUdaipurCollection Spring Couture 2017 #HandCraftedInIndia #TheWorldOfSabyasachi A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on May 6, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who has designed the outfits of multiple leading ladies of Hindi cinema, pulled out a new trick to promote his Spring Couture 2017. He roped in two industry kids and aspiring actors to don embellished lehengas designed by him. Both Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, and Jhanvi Kapoor, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, looked stunning in their traditional avatars.

Ajay Devgn posts mahurat picture of his maiden Marathi production

Muhurat day for the Marathi film in our production. Best of luck guys. pic.twitter.com/YTfe30RQtk — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 7, 2017

After covering a lot of ground in Hindi cinema, Ajay Devgn is now venturing into Marathi cinema, though in the capacity of a producer. He posted a picture of the mahurat of his maiden Marathi production venture starring Nana Patekar. His wife and actor Kajol was seen doing the mahurat clap.

Karan Johar celebrates 19 years of Duplicate

Filmmaker Karan Johar went down the memory lane when he posted a still of his close friend and longtime collaborator Shah Rukh Khan from Mahesh Bhatt's 1998 film Duplicate. The film was produced by his late father Yash Johar under Dharma Productions and released months before Karan's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.