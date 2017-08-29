Slapstick sitcom The Three Stooges to have Indian adaptation; show to air by end of 2017

The Three Stooges was an extremely popular comedy show which aired on TV from 1928 to 1970; it had a total of 190 episodes which centered on three iconic characters Larry Fine, Moe Howard and Curly Howard. Now, this concept will have an Indian adaptation which is tentatively titled Three Stooges - Bole Toh Hungama Ho Gaya, reportsMumbai Mirror.

This show, too, will have 190 episodes which will begin airing by the end of 2017. The set-up will be Indianised, and the script will include puns and everyday complications. The series is being developed by Pratik Vijay Galani, the son of filmmaker Vijay Galani, in collaboration with Earl Benjamin, a Hollywood producer.

"While the American hallmark is physical farce and slapstick, for us Indians the most appealing factor is the universal appeal of ‘boys’ comedy’. We’ll be placing the three dudes in malls, markets, hospitals etc. Casting is presently underway and the show, besides Hindi, will also feature puns in different languages," said Galani to Mirror. The protagonists will be new talent, reports Variety.

The original show featured Moe Howard, Shemp Howard, Larry Fine, Curly Howard, Joe Besser and Joe DeRita, who engaged in vaudeville, physical comedy and farce. The growing popularity of their slapstick comedy led them to feature in a film in 1930, titled Soup to Nuts. Two years later, they appeared in short-subject comedies produced Columbia pictures, which were titled The Three Stooges.

A film was made based on the troupe, titled The Three Stooges. More recently, another film based on the comedic trio starring Sean Hayes, Will Sasso and Chris Diamantopoulos was released in 2012.