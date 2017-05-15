Simran teaser: Kangana Ranaut looks sprightly in every frame of this Hansal Mehta film

Kangana Ranaut recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, Vijayendra Prasad's historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, after taking a holy dip in the Ganges.

But much before her fans enjoy her heroic stint as Rani Lakshmibai, she will be seen in a more lighthearted role in Hansal Mehta's Simran. The first teaser of the film is out. There are no dialogues in the one minute long teaser but Ranaut, in the titular character, features in every frame. Rather, she owns it.

She is seen in a sprightly avatar, almost dancing on the lively background music that lures into the world of Simran as soon as the teaser starts. She is seen in multiple looks - running and eventually tripping in a store, sporting blonde hair and a cowboy hat, dancing and whistling in a red sari and flaunting her signature curls, checking herself out in a mirror wearing a red bob cut wig and much more.

Simran has mostly been shot in the USA. It has been in the news recently for it will be the last collaboration of Mehta and his writer-editor Apurva Asrani. They reportedly parted ways owing to creative differences, particularly after Mehta announced Ranaut as the co-writer of the film without consulting Asrani.

"There is some hurt over the way things were announced without consulting me. I didn’t know that Hansal had promised Kangana part of the writing credit till I had finished the edit. By the time I got to know, the announcement had been made," Asrani has said.

This film will mark Ranaut's second last film before she forays into direction, her first deirectorial being a comedy as announced by the actor.

Simran is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films and Mehta's Karma Pictures. It is slated to release on 15 September.