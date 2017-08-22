Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Ayushmann, Bhumi's love blossoms beyond the bed in The Laddoo Song

RS Prasanna's quirky romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been lauded for its bold theme that is presented in a rather lighthearted manner. Its latest track, 'The Laddoo Song' is on similar lines.

As hinted by the trailer, the lead character Mudit, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, suffers from erectile dysfunction. This song shows how his love interest, played by Bhumi Pednekar, convinces him to talk about it to his close ones and seek desi nuskhe for treatment. But at no point, she lets go of his hand.

This song documents the two key stages of their relationship - the initial phase of falling in love and the phase when they are dealing with their bedroom problem. The lyrics are on point and Mika Singh's peppy voice, coupled with Tanishk-Vayu's desi thumping music, add to the mischief that underlies this song.

But at no point does this song overstep the boundaries of appropriateness. Similarly, Bhumi's love does not waver despite realising Ayushmann's sexual inadequacy. Going beyond the bed is what this song, and this film, aims to convey through a rib-tickling entertainer.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan also stars Seema Pahwa and is co-produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Krishika Lulla's Eros International. It is the remake of Prasanna's Tamil comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham. It is slated to release on 1 September along with Milan Luthria's period drama Baadshaho.

Watch 'The Laddoo Song'here.