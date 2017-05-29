Shruti Haasan opts out of Sanghamitra after promotions at Cannes 2017

Shruti Haasan made an appearance at Cannes 2017 to promote Sanghamitra, but it now appears that she will no longer be part of the film.

The production house announced the news on Twitter. "Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to proceed working with Shruti Haasan in Sangamithra," the tweet read.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to proceed working with Shruti Haasan in Sangamithra. — Sri Thenandal Films (@ThenandalFilms) May 29, 2017

Speaking to Hindustan Times, her spokesperson said, "Shruti has had to unfortunately take a call to not be a part of Sangamithra. Knowing it was a massive undertaking and a long commitment spanning over two years, she knew the importance of her training, a comprehensive script and proper date calendar. She hired and started training with one of best combat trainers, April onwards, to make sure she was ready in time for shoot. Despite her enthusiasm and commitment to Sangamithra, she has had to give the film a miss since she had not received a proper bound script nor a proper date calendar. She is currently caught up with promoting her Hindi film Behen Hogi Teri, prep for Sabash Naidu and her musical associations." This news comes as a surprise, because the actress had already begun training in martial arts, in preparation for her role in Sanghamitra. She put out this Instagram post:

And it begins !! DAY 1 Fight training for sangamithra with the awesome @timklotzklotz #sangamithra #fightmode #london A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

In an earlier interview, she said, "We know that this [Sanghamitra] is a story which will find a great connect with national and international viewers and we are so happy to have them as part of our journey right from the beginning." She was accompanied by director Sundar C, composer AR Rahman and actors Jayam Ravi and Arya at Cannes.