Shrivallabh Vyas, best known for roles in Lagaan and Sarfarosh, passes away aged 60

FP Staff

Jan,08 2018 11:32 10 IST

Actor Shrivallabh Vyas breathed his last in Jaipur after suffering from prolonged illness for the last 10 years. Vyas, a former student of National  School of Drama showed his great acting talents in milestone films like Lagaan, Shool and Sarfarosh along with other 60 odd films.

Shrivallabh Vyas. Twitter

The actor is survived by his wife Shobha Vyas and two daughters.

Shrivallabh, a well known actor in the industry, survived a brain stroke and paralytic attack in 2008 and since then, he was bed ridden with the treatment underway. While shooting for a film in Gujarat, Vyas got a brain stroke in the middle of the night inside a toilet, he was spotted the next morning in a pool of blood, reported Hindustan Times.

The same report states that in order to manage the treatment costs and other expenses, Vyas and family had to relocate from Mumbai to Jaisalmer and further Jaipur. His wife Shobha also approached Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) for financial help but could fetch none. Rather, the family was left disappointed with the little amount of help extended to them and refused them all. Later, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Irrfan Khan and a few others came forward and bore the medical expenses.

As soon as the news of the actor's death got floating, condolence messages populated the social media.

His last rights were done on Sunday evening by the family in Jaipur itself. Vyas was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Shagird (2011).

