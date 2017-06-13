Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar to now enjoy solo release on 18 August; see new poster

Shraddha Kapoor, her brother Siddhant Kapoor and the makers of their upcoming crime drama Haseena Parkar, have been promoting the film through intriguing posters on social media.

Now, they are proceeding full steam ahead with the promotions, as they have moved their release date from its previously scheduled slot. The new poster, unveiled by Shraddha on Twitter, discloses not only the new release date but also the changed title of the film — Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai has now been rechristened Haseena Parkar.

Shraddha plays the titular role in the film, that of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena. The new poster shows a burqa-clad Shraddha amidst a crowd, with only her fierce, kohl-lined eyes visible. The caption states that while there were 28 legal cases filed against Haseena, she appeared in the court only once.

These posters, which do a great job of unraveling the story bit by bit, are likely to surface till the new release date of the film — 18 August. Initially, it was scheduled to release on 14 July and clash with Anurag Basu's action comedy adventure film Jagga Jasoos.

The New Indian Express reports that in order to avert the clash, the makers pushed the release date of Haseena Parkar to 28 July. However, that would put in a riskier place as it would clash with three films: Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan, Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar and Tigmanshu Dhulia's Raagdesh.

Thus, now the makers have pushed it to 18 August which implies that it is likely to be the solo Hindi release that week. This will also give them more time to promote the film.

Haseena Parkar also stars Sharman Joshi. It is produced by Nahid Khan and directed by Apurva Lakhia.