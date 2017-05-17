Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit on textile firm owner

It was earlier reported that businessman Raj Kundra and his actor-wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra have been sued for duping a textile firm owner. Now, they have slapped a Rs 100 crore lawsuit on the same man, Ravi Mohanlal Bhalotia, for defaming them.

The Indian Express reports that the Kundras have filed a quashing petition in Bombay High Court. The report quotes Raj's spokesperson as saying, "Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have slapped a defamation notice for Rs 100 crore on Ravi Mohanlal Bhalotia. A quashing petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court as they have tight contracts signed and have been responsibly following the laws of the land."

Earlier, Raj had issued a similar statement that read, "This is a civil matter and an abuse of the law. We have tight contracts signed and on the contrary, the vendor owes us money for not fulfilling orders. Beat deal is, unfortunately, being wound up due to the business failing and we are following the laws of the land to close the various matters properly."

Big Deals was a firm founded by the Kundras last year in March. However, in December, the firm temporarily suspended its operations after its business dropped due to demonetisation. Raj stepped down as the CEO a couple of months later. However, the same report states that it was alleged that the firm had not paid its dues since early last year.

Malotia, a textile firm owner, sued them for Rs 23 lakhs in a duping case. Koimoi.com quotes him as saying, "They bought bedsheets worth Rs 1.5 crore from me in 2015. I handed over the items to them, for which they paid Rs 1.44 crore in January 2016. When I approached them, they made several false promises and convinced me to give them another consignment of bedsheets worth Rs 18 lakh in July 2016. But they never paid me for it.”