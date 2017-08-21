Shahid Kapoor's next film after Padmavati may be helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director

Shahid Kapoor reportedly met with the Rustom screenplay writer Vipul K Rawal recently to discuss a content-heavy script for Rawal's next project that is tentatively titled Roshni.

Kapoor reportedly agreed to take on the script as soon as the narration of the script was completed, owing to the fact that the actor really took a shine to it.

"Vipul was clear that he wanted Shahid for the lead and after he heard the story, he immediately gave his nod to the drama even though there was no director on board at the time. The meeting lasted three hours with the writer and actor discussing different plot points in the story and how the film would eventually pan out," an unverified source was quoted saying in a Mumbai Mirror report.

The source also revealed that the movie will be helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh. Roshni will be produced by Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment and is expected to roll out in early 2018, the same report stated.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama Padmavati as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh opposite Deepika Padukone in the titular role, along with Ranveer Singh rounding up the star-studded cast of the movie. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on 17 November.