Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar begins shooting for Iranian director Majid Majidi's film

Remember when Shahid Kapoor made his debut back in 2003 with Ken Ghosh's romantic comedy Ishq Vishq? He was dubbed as the next chocolate boy of Hindi cinema. However, his half-brother Ishaan Khattar is making his entry into films through quite a different route. He is going international.

Mumbai Mirrorreports that Ishaan will begin shooting for his debut film on Monday, 23 January. Tentatively titled Floating Gardens, the film has been renamed as Beyond The Clouds. It is helmed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi who landed in India last August to research for the film. It is being touted as a heartwarming brother-sister story which will be shot in South Mumbai and Jaipur.

Ishaan will play the role of the brother, as confirmed by the producer Shareen Mantri Kedia. Mumbai Mirror quotes her as saying, "He (Ishaan) is a superb actor, was amazing in his look test and suits the character Majidi was looking for. Ishaan will play someone deeply connected to the ground and to the city."

Pinkvilla reports that the film was launched on 22 January and Shahid, along with his mother Neelima Azim and husband Rajesh Khattar, were present at the launch to encourage Ishaan. He was initially speculated to be launched by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, either in Punit Malhotra's ensemble Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff or in the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster from last year, Sairat, alongside Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor.

However, all speculations have been laid to rest now that Ishaan is doing Majidi's film. The report by Mumbai Mirror states that Majidi had approached casting director Honey Trehan to sign eight to 10 Indian actors to play principal characters of the film. While Ishaan is confirmed to be on board, the sister's role might be played by Deepika Padukone.

It was reported two months ago that Padukone had started shooting for Majidi's film, as suggested by stills of her in a de-glam avatar. However, it has now been revealed that it was a look test and Padukone has not been signed for the film yet. It will be an interesting development if she comes onboard since she is already shooting with Shahid in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical biopic Padmavati.