Shahid Kapoor to reportedly replace Hrithik Roshan in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Kabaddi

Dec,14 2017 12:13 55 IST

Shahid Kapoor visited the office of filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Mumbai recently. As soon as the photos surfaced on social media, rumours started to fly around suggesting that Shahid may be teaming up with Mehra for his next sports movie Kabaddi.

File image of Shahid Kapoor

Filmfare reports that the makers may have replaced Hrithik Roshan with him. Shahid was pictured in a casual grey t-shirt and shorts with a cap while the filmmaker was seen in a casual white T-shirt and black pyjamas. The actor and director were all smiles as they happily posed outside the office.

While Shahid’s next film Padmavati has been received a major blow due to the indefinite delay, the actor seems to be anxiously looking for other projects. The controversial film also casts Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Shahid will also be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The shooting of the film is currently underway and the social drama is slated to release on 31 August, 2018. The makers have reportedly cast Ileana D’cruz opposite Shahid.

Mehra is currently prepping for his upcoming musical Fanney Khan, which features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

