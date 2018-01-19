Shahid Kapoor may appear in two more films of KriArj Entertainment after Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Days after Shahid Kapoor was roped in by KriArj Entertainment for Shree Narayan Singh's social drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu, reports have surfaced that he may have signed a three film deal with the production house.

Mumbai Mirror reports Shahid Kapoor will be seen in two more KriArj films that will be shot in the next two years. While one of the two films is an action drama, the other one will be a love story. The makers have already signed directors for both the projects but will reveal their names at a later stage.

Katrina Kaif can be seen opposite Shahid in one of these two films as the makers are holding talks with the Tiger Zinda Hai actress. They also tried to sign her for Batti Gul Meter Chalu but that did not work out.

Besides Shahid, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also being considered for two more films by the same banner, besides Fanney Khan for which she is shooting currently. She is likely to be seen in Jasmine, a surrogacy drama, and a thriller, which is reportedly a remake of Raat Aur Din.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which will highlight the shortage of electricity in rural areas, will hit the floors in the first week of February and will finish shooting by May 2018. The film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in Rishikesh, Tehri, Haridwar, Mussoorie and Nainital. It is slated to release on 31 August.

While Shahid Kapoor’s period drama Padmaavat is finally releasing next week on 25 January, the actor is already prepping for his next opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 11:28 AM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 11:28 AM