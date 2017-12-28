Shah Rukh Khan's Raees becomes 'most talked about film on Twitter'; Salman Khan's releases follow

In a recent announcement online, Twitter India, after completing its annual ranking list, has declared Raees as the most talked about Hindi film in 2017. People discussed shared and debated on Raees the most on the micro-blogging site, based on the number of hashtags used.

While Shah Rukh Khan's Raees was placed at the first position in the list, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai secured the second place.

Raees, a directorial venture of Rahul Dholakia, also starred Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. SRK and Mahira's onscreen steaming chemistry remained the talk of the town. The film saw Shah Rukh in a very different avatar. The story of the film revolved around the complexities of alcohol being banned in Gujarat and how other illegal practices emerged.

Salman Khan's two films made it to the top five. After Tiger Zinda Hai on number 2, Tubelight was placed at number 3. This clearly implies no matter how big a debacle the film was, it had created a lot of buzz in the industry as well as among fans.

Other than these three, the list also features Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, SRK-Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal, Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, Varun Dhawan-Tapsee Pannu-Jacquline Fernandez starrer Judwaa 2 and Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos.

The year-ender lists by Twitter have proved to be quite lucky to SRK as he has also topped the chart of the most popular and most talked about Indian stars on Twitter. Deepika Padukone has won the first position among other actresses.

With inputs from IANS.