Shah Rukh Khan's Raees becomes most pirated Bollywood film of 2017; Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 follow

Top Bollywood films continue to suffer from the scourge of piracy, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees bearing the biggest brunt. According to an inventory list released by a German-based firm TECXIPIO GmbH, Raees was the most pirated film of 2017, as reported by Mid Day.

According to the report, India accounts for 60 per cent of total file sharers of pirated movies online through peer to peer networks, and another 16 per cent via Pakistan, amounting to an estimated loss of Rs 18,000 crore for the Hindi film industry in 2016 alone.

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 were the next two films on the list of the most pirated films of 2017. Rakesh Roshan, the producer of Kaabil, had taken extraordinary steps to stem the illegal sharing of Kaabil in the first three days of the release of the film, but failed to make a big impact.

Noted producer Sanjay Gupta, said, "Bollywood has close to five producer associations. When we are not on the same page, how can we bring change? A collective stand needs to be taken. Rakeshji had taken on over 3,400 websites where the film was illegally available within the first three days of its release. Every time a film releases, the producer has to go to Supreme Court to obtain a restraining order against certain websites. Why can't the industry call for a blanket ban on them?” said Gupta, as reported by Mid Day.

He praised the South Indian industry for having tackled the problem well and said to Mid-Day, "Rampant piracy doesn't exist in the South since they have taken a united stand against the problem. Bollywood is far from united. The South film industry has a feeling of togetherness and wants to collectively tackle piracy. Almost all actors have fan clubs that protect a new release from piracy by informing authorities or producers if they come across anything amiss."

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 11:35 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 11:35 AM