Shah Rukh Khan's film with Imtiaz Ali may be called Raula; The Ring, Rahnuma dropped as titles?

Last year, Salman Khan unveiled the poster and announced the release date of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's next film directed by Imtiaz Ali. However, he left it upon the makers to come up with the title.

Initially, The Ring was speculated to be the title before Ali clarified that it is merely a working title. DNAreports that the makers thought that an English title will not go with the theme or mood of the film. The next working title was Rahnuma, an Urdu word that translates to 'a guide'.

Since Shah Rukh plays a guide in the film, the title was apt. However, India.com reports that the makers realised that people are unable to decipher the meaning or context of Rahnuma. Thus, they came up with another working title: Raula, a Punjabi word that translates to 'noise'.

Ali has suggested Raula as the title keeping in mind the target audience of north India. But the same report states that Shah Rukh has not given his nod to this title yet. Thus, it is still very much a working title of the film.

While Khan plays a guide, Sharma plays a Gujarati girl who is touring Europe. The film has been shot in Budapest, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Prague and one shooting schedule in Punjab. It is slated to release on 11 August along with Shree Narayan Singh's romantic satire Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.