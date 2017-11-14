You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug villa allegedly flouts coastal regulations with illegal construction

FP Staff

Nov,14 2017 16:45 48 IST

A notice has been sent to Shah Rukh Khan's in-laws for allegedly forging papers of his palatial Alibaug villa. As per TV reports, the luxurious property is under the scanner for flouting coastal norms.

File image of SRK

The Economic Times reports that SRK allegedly floated a company so that he could buy a farmland near South Mumbai sea beach under its name. The same report states that he allegedly gave a loan of Rs 8.45 crore to his own company in order to purchase the land.

However, construction was reportedly not allowed on the land on which his villa is situated as it violates coastal norms.

Last week, Maharashtra MLC Jayant Patil heckled SRK for delaying his scheduled departure from Alibaug Jetty by not coming out of his yacht. According to new agency ANI, Patil, a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Alibaug was to leave for Mumbai but could not board his yacht as Khan was not coming out of his own. The report added that Patil later boarded his yacht by going through Khan's.

Patil, according to Zee Newsreportedly said in Marathi, "You may be a superstar, but you don’t own Alibaug." Fresh trouble seems to be brewing for SRK as his Alibaug villa is also under the radar now.

