Shah Rukh Khan to produce film based on Operation Khukri, IAF rescue operation in Africa

Shah Rukh Khan's home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment churned out two successful films recently in Gauri Shinde's slice of life drama Dear Zindagi and Rahul Dholakia's crime drama Raees. Their next project is the biggest in terms of scale and it is based on a remarkable achievement of the Indian Army.

Pune Mirror reports that Red Chillies has been undergoing extensive research, in association with Azure Entertainment, on Operation Khukri on which their next production will be based. A celebration of the unsung heroes of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, the film will be mounted on a huge budget and will be shot in real locations in Africa.

Operation Khukri was launched back in 2000 in a tropical forest in Sierra Leone which is situated in West Africa. Under the leadership of Major (now Lt Col) Harinder Sood, 120 able and dedicated IAF officers were airlifted from New Delhi and flown to Africa with a mission to rescue 223 peacekeepers of India who were sent to the country by the United Nations in order to aid the government in tackling Revolutionary United Front (RUF), a rebellious outfit.

These war films seem to be the order of the day. Next month, Shah Rukh will do a cameo in Kabir Khan's Tubelight, alongside Salman Khan, which is yet another film with a war backdrop. Similarly, the Battle of Saragarhi has also inspired Ajay Devgn's Sons of Sardar and an untitled war film starring Akshay Kumar, to be jointly produced by Salman Khan Films and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Earlier this year, Vishal Bhardwaj's war film Rangoon also released but to a disastrous response at the box office.

The star cast and title of Shah Rukh's production have not been disclosed yet. There is no word on whether he will play the lead though he has effectively played a soldier in Farah Khan's 2004 film Main Hoon Na and the television show Fauji.