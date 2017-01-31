Shah Rukh Khan to play a magician in Tubelight; is his role inspired by Hollywood film Little Boy?

Shah Rukh Khan recently stated in an interview with film journalist Rajeev Masand that he has thoroughly enjoyed shooting for all the cameos and promos with fellow superstar Salman Khan. The two actors recently shot together for the Screen Awards, two Bigg Boss 10 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and the most speculated, Shah Rukh's cameo in Salman's period war film Tubelight.

Now, India Todayreports that Shah Rukh will be playing a magician in the Kabir Khan film which will see Salman play the titular character of a child-man and a soldier at the time of the India-Sino War of 1962.

The Indian Express speculates that the film is an adaptation of Alejandro Gómez Monteverde's 2015 Hollywood flick Little Boy, which revolves around a character named Pepper who is in the search of his father who got lost in the troubled times of the Second World War.

A local priest encourages Pepper in his mission. It is speculated that Shah Rukh will get into the shoes of the character of that priest in Tubelight but will play a magician instead, in tune with the Indian taste.

Shah Rukh has played a supernatural character in films like Anubhav Sinha's 2011 superhero flick RA.One and Amol Palekar's 2005 fantasy drama Paheli. In fact, the Chief Operating Officer of the production house of Tubelight, Salman Khan Films, hinted at Shah Rukh creating some magic through this tweet:

When u have 2 of india's biggest superstars on set its MAGIC!Thank u @iamsrk 🙏🏻fr making #Tubelight even more special! @BeingSalmanKhan#skf — Amar Butala (@amarbutala) January 16, 2017

Tubelight will see the two Khans reunite on the silver screen after 10 years as their last appearance was for a few seconds in the Deewanagi song of Farah Khan's romantic comedy Om Shanti Om in which Salman played a cameo. Now, Shah Rukh seems to be returning the favour, not only for his Karan Arjun co-star, but also for Kabir who was his theatre student years ago in Delhi, as revealed by the superstar during Masand's interview.

Tubelight also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan and the late Om Puri. It is slated to release during the Eid weekend on 26 July.