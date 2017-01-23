Shah Rukh Khan says in Firstpost exclusive interview: Men do not use emoticons

It is a truth universally acknowledged that every witty statement by Shah Rukh Khan is met with mass swooning in the Firstpost newsroom. And so it was that when we had the chance to sit down with the superstar for a chat before his film Raees hits the theatres on Wednesday, 25 January 2017, we couldn't help but be charmed.

Even though we had a pretty gruelling wait while SRK went through his round of press interactions at Mehboob Studio last week (you can read all about there here), it was worth every minute when our interview finally went ahead.

You can watch the complete interview when our entertainment show Gossip Guy airs online this Wednesday, 25 January. In the meantime, here's a small, exclusive snippet from our chat with SRK.

In it, he talks about the one aspect of modern life he abhors. And the answer, surprisingly, is — smileys!

Apparently, the man with the famous dimpled grin, cannot stand to see smileys. In fact, he refuses to acknowledge them.

In our interview Shah Rukh says, with the disclaimer that what he's saying could be construed as controversial by die-hard smiley fans, that men do not use emoticons. He goes so far as to say that he has never used smileys in his messages — other than by mistake, or if he wanted to ask his kids what a particular emoticon means.

Don't believe us? Hear what Shah Rukh has to say.

