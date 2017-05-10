Shah Rukh Khan not to shoot for Anand L Rai's next in Meerut; town to be recreated in Mumbai

It was earlier reported that filmmaker Anand L Rai had flown to Meerut in order to scout the locations for his next directorial starring Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf. Now, Rai has decided to make some production changes for the sake of feasibility.

DNA reports that Rai has now decided to recreate the small town of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh in the Goregaon Film City in Mumbai itself. The same report attributes the reason behind the decision to be the VFX that needs to employed in order to make Khan look like a dwarf. Since the crew will have to play with VFX-style shooting, it will be impossible to film in the crowded locales of Meerut, given Khan's massive popularity across India.

Thus, the town of Meerut is being recreated in the film city including its famous landmark - Ghanta Ghar or the clock tower. Rai is known for bringing to life the small town charm, particular that of Uttar Pradesh, with films like Raanjhanaa of 2013 and the Tanu Weds Manu franchise.

However, Khan will not have to travel all the way to Uttar Pradesh now. It will also come as a sigh of relief for the actor who has been touring across Europe to shoot for Imtiaz Ali's next, tentatively titled The Ring.

There is still no official word of confirmation on the leading lady cast opposite Khan in Rai's next. While the names of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were considered, Pinkvilla reports that the former was ruled out as she was busy shooting for the delayed schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati.

The same report quotes Rai's spokesperson as saying, "A lot of names have been thrown in but at the moment the female lead has not been finalised. The casting is underway and is taking time as it is a difficult role, in fact, one of the most challenging that Anand has ever worked on. The role needs a lot of prep time as well has shoot time for which a substantial chunk of dates is required. It's not just about finishing this film but making it."