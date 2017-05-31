You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Shah Rukh Khan, Anand L Rai's film set faces minor accident; two crew members sustain injuries

Shah Rukh Khan, Anand L Rai's film set faces minor accident; two crew members sustain injuries

EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 31 2017 13:12:59 IST

Two crew members on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan's film with Anand L Rai got injured when the set collapsed on 28 May.

Shah Rukh Khan. Image from AFP

Shah Rukh Khan. AFP

Mumbai Mirror reports that the two crew members were rushed to an Andheri hospital after a prop ladder fell on the makeshift ceiling leading to its collapse. Shah Rukh was present on the set but was seated on another side and hence averted the accident.

Fortunately, Bollywood Hungama reports that since the injuries were minor, the two crew members were discharged on the same day. However, the shooting of the film has been called off for the next two days. Though the prop ladder has been repaired, the crew is waiting for a clear sky day as the cloudy sky is not suitable for the requirement of the scene they are scheduled to film next.

It was earlier reported that the small town of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh has been recreated in Goregaon Film City in Mumbai for the shooting of Rai's film. Initially, Rai had gone to Meerut to scout for locations but chose not to shoot there as it would be logistically impossible to shoot with Khan in crowded locales as the technical team works on the VFX simultaneously.

Shah Rukh plays a dwarf in Rai's next directorial. The security has been beefed up at the set to conceal his look from the film.


Published Date: May 31, 2017 01:12 pm | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 01:12 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 1ENG Vs BAN
2Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
3Jun 3SL Vs SA
4Jun 4IND Vs PAK
5Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores