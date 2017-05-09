Shab first look: Onir's film with Raveena Tandon is the first he ever wrote

After enthralling her fans with her immersed portrayal of a vengeance seeking schoolteacher in Ashtar Sayed's revenge drama Maatr last month, Raveena Tandon is gearing up for the release of her next, Shab directed by Onir.

The makers of the film have unveiled its first look in which three key characters of the film are facing the camera, with a shot of loft Delhi skyscrapers in the background. Ashish Bisht, who will make his debut with this film, is placed in the centre as he stares into the camera, bare-chested. Tandon stands on his left whereas fellow debutante and Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee's wife Arpita Chatterjee stands on his right.

Bisht plays an aspiring model in the film and Tandon plays a fashion patron who helps him accelerate his career. Arpita plays his love interest, a coffee shop girl. The film explores their relations and how the city also plays a part in their respective aspirations and relationships. Sanjay Suri, who has collaborated with Onir in the 2005 film My Brother Nikhil, is also a part of Shab.

Interestingly, this is the first film that Onir wrote, years before his directorial debut My Brother Nikhil. He had considered Tandon and Suri for the respective roles of Arpita and Bisht back then, since he was an assistant director in Kalpana Lajmi's 2001 social drama Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence that starred Tandon and Suri.

Now, life has come full circle for the filmmaker as he has cast both the actors, though in supporting roles, for Shab. This will also be Tandon's last film for a while as she has taken a break from films and is busy with the reality talent show that she is judging - Sabse Bada Kalakar.

Shab is co-produced by Suri and Onir. It is slated to release on 30 June.

Sharing with youThe first look of our film @ShabTheFilmpic.twitter.com/FpJG9wxGxX — Onir (@IamOnir) May 9, 2017

With inputs from PTI.