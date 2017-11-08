You are here:

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana song 'Tu Banja Gali Banaras Ki' has small town charm written all over it

Nov,08 2017 15:50 47 IST

Rajkummar Rao goes small town yet again in his next, Ratnaa Sinha's romantic comedy Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aaana. This time, he is joined by Kriti Kharbanda who lends him an able helping hand in bringing alive the charm associated with tier-2 cities.

Kriti Kharbanda and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. YouTube

The small town charm makes its way into Shakeel Azmi's lyrics of the new song from the film, 'Tu Banja Gali Banaras Ki.' The romantic traces the evolution of the lead couple's relationship. It starts from a proposal and ends with the two tieing the knot with each other.

Rao brings his fine acting chops to the table right at the start as he reads out an adorable proposal to Kharbanda. The lyrics further spell out his state of mind as he proposes his prospective wife to turn into the maze-like bylanes of Banaras so that he can conveniently get lost in her.

The analogy and the setting make one compare the song to 'Tu Kisi Rail Si Guzarti Hai' from Neeraj Ghaywan's 2015 film Masaan. But the vocals by Asit Tripathy and composition by Rashid Khan, though commendable, do not match up to the level.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is produced by Vinod Bachchan and is slated to release on 10 November, along with Tanuja Chandra's romantic comedy Qarib Qarib Singlle.

