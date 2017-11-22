Seth Meyers to host Golden Globe Awards on 7 January; More digs at Donald Trump in store?

The frontman of NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers has closed a deal to host the upcoming Golden Globe Awards on 7 January. The late night talk show host follows in the footsteps of his NBC mate and Tonight Show star Jimmy Fallon, who hosted the award ceremony in 2017 as reported by Variety.

The Golden Globe Awards will be a keenly watched event as not only it sets the mood for the ensuing award season, especially as a precursor to the Oscars, but also in the light of the sexual harassment scandal that has rocked Hollywood, the gig is expected to set the standard for dealing with misconduct in the entertainment industry.

Seth Meyers is no stranger to challenges and is known for having hosted the Emmy’s in 2014, as well as the anchor that famously took on USA President Donald Trump repeatedly in his political commentary laced with comedy during his Saturday Night Live days. He is also known for his infamous roast of Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner, an appearance that is said to have fueled the real estate mogul’s presidential aspirations as reported by The Rolling Stone. Meyers is known to shoulder the responsibility of walking a tightrope without compromising on his sharpness and wit, in an atmosphere that might be dark and fraught with potential fallouts.

Meyers has taken the hosting job a mere 7 weeks from the telecast, as industry sources are claiming that celebrity hosts are choosing to stay away from high profile live events, lest they become fodder for social media chatter and memes. Ellen DeGeneres and Tiffany Haddish were among the stars approached for the Globes this year, while Tina Fey and Amy Poehler resisted overtures to return to the Globes despite their much-praised appearances from 2013 to 2015, as reported by Variety.