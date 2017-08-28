Secret Superstar: Pritam regrets not composing music for Aamir Khan's Diwali release

Music composer Pritam has already enjoyed four releases this year - Dinesh Vijan's romantic thriller Raabta, Imtiaz Ali's romantic comedy Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anurag Basu's action comedy adventure film Jagga Jasoos and Kabir Khan's period drama Tubelight. No brownie points for guessing he is a busy man.

In a recent interview to Scroll, he expressed regret over not having enough time to invest in other important projects that appeal to his sensibilities. One such project is Adavit Chandan's upcoming coming-of-age musical Secret Superstar. While the script moved Pritam, he could not take out time for the film. Thus, the producer Aamir Khan then roped in Amit Trivedi to compose the music and Kausar Munir to pen the lyrics.

The same report quotes Pritam as saying, "I said no and I was very sad about it. I feel Amit will be able to do justice and Kausar is the mother of a daughter. It’s an amazing combination."

Secret Superstar stars Dangal girl Zaira Wasim in the lead role Aamir Khan in an extended guest appearance. The film is co-produced by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao's Aamir Khan Productions. It is slated to release this Diwali on 19 October, along with Rohit Shetty's comedy ensemble Golmaal Again.