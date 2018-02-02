'Sayani', the new song from Padman, depicts unique celebration of the onset of puberty in a teen

As Akshay Kumar and R Balki’s next, the highly anticipated movie Padman, gears up for a slightly delayed release on 9 February, a new song from the film has been released, treating audiences to another glimpse of the upcoming socially relevant film.

The latest song 'Sayani' depicts a unique celebration of a teenager’s onset of puberty, which might help eliminate the regressive connotations that are sometimes attached to it in Indian society. The song also features snippets from the movie where Akshay is seen kicking up a storm against the taboo and advocating the access to pads for young girls and women.

“When you celebrate it, the girl who is already going through a physical and hormonal transition, will feel confident and secure. But we exclude our women from the normalcy of life during those five days. So from the first experience, women feel that period is something they should hide. So you know where we should start from,” said the actor, in an exclusive interview to Firstpost.

Padman has created quite a buzz as the film is bringing forth the issue of women menstrual health and the innovation of low cost sanitary pads in India. The film is inspired by the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, an illiterate man from Coimbatore who brought about a small revolution for low-income Indian women by inventing a low-cost machine to make sanitary pads.

Padman also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, along with Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo. It is co-produced by Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna along with KriArj Entertainment, Balki and Gauri Shinde's Hope Productions and Sony Pictures.

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 11:50 AM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 11:50 AM