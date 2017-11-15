Sanjay Khan to release his autobiography The Best Mistakes Of My Life next year

‘The Best Mistakes of My Life’ — a book based on famous actor, director and producer Sanjay Khan is all set to release in 2018, in collaboration with Penguin Random House.

The autobiography will give an extensive sneak peek into Khan's personal life, career, relationships and all the other things that brought him into the limelight.

Deccan Chronicle recently quoted Khan stating, "In the midst of my rising film career, a fortune-teller made my kundali, in spite of my resistance and objections. His prediction turned out right. My life has been like a giant explosion, full of excitement and adventure.”

“Even as a child, I sensed that I was blessed with something special about my personality and my voice. My friends would flock to me to listen to my stories while seeking my company, always curious to know what I was up to next. I never dreamt of the experiences, challenges and the fabulous life that was in store for me. I faced near-fatal accidents ranging from the studio fire to a helicopter crash. I feel blessed to have shared deep friendships with world leaders and extraordinary businessmen," he added.

After venturing into the world of Indian cinema, Khan's directorial TV debut was made with Tipu Sultan and the historical series soon was tagged a cult.

With inputs from PTI.