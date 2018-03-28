Sanjay Dutt's movie quitting spree: From Total Dhamaal, Omung Kumar's film to Blockbuster, Abhishek Varman's next

With the box office making or breaking careers of the most seasoned of actors, Sanjay Dutt’s optimism has given way to caution, after his comeback movie Bhoomi got less than a lukewarm response. Dutt is increasingly being reported to have left several projects which were in the pipeline, after a signing spree upon his release from the Yerwada jail.

Dutt has been busy shooting for a slew of big budget films, which include Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 which aims to release on Dutt's 59th birthday this year. The actor will also shoot for Girish Malik’s Torbaaz, an action thriller set in Afghanistan, after insisting on a sharper reworked script.

However, there is an ever growing list of projects Sanjay Dutt has opted out of, such as his reunion with director Omung Kumar for Good Maharaja, a film based on the ruler of Nawanagar, a princely state in British India. Dutt has also quit Total Dhamaal, the third installment of the Dhamaal franchise, where he starred in the first two parts Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011), citing he does not want his kids to watch him in adult comedies.

DNA reports that Dutt has also reportedly left Abhishek Varman's next where he would have been reunited with his '90s co-star Madhuri Dixit, who has stepped into Sridevi’s role after her sad demise. The same report states that he has also reportedly left his friend, Lovel Arora’s musical comedy, Blockbuster, which was to be shot in Mauritius and Goa.

However, the actor is still confirmed for Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming period action film Panipat, based on the Third Battle of Panipat. He is also rumourd to be a part of the ensemble cast of Sajid Khan’s Housefull 4. The actor is also humbled and intrigued by one of the most anticipated movies of this decade, Raj Kumar Hirani’s biopic on him, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

